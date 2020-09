Robert Jenrick on Brexit negotiations Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:09s - Published 37 seconds ago Robert Jenrick on Brexit negotiations Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick urges EU to show 'flexibility' as Brexit trade c resume in London. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Minister: EU must stop "being intransigent"



Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick says the EU needs to "stop being intransigent" and "show flexibility" to agree a Brexit deal as the next phase of negotiations commence in London. Report by Jonesia... Credit: ODN Duration: 00:53 Published 3 hours ago Rising COVID-19 cases 'a cause for concern'



Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick talks to Kay Burley about rising COVID-19 cases, Brexit and UK Trade Envoy Tony Abbott. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 14:55 Published 5 hours ago