Pope Francis Says Gossiping is a ‘Plague Worse Than Covid’

Pope Francis Says Gossiping is a ‘Plague Worse Than Covid’
Pope Francis Says Gossiping is a ‘Plague Worse Than Covid’

Pope: Gossiping Is 'Plague Worse than COVID'

Pope Francis said Sunday that gossiping is a "plague worse than COVID" that is seeking to divide the...
Pope Francis warns there’s a ‘plague WORSE than Covid’... and that is ‘gossip’

Pope Francis warns there’s a ‘plague WORSE than Covid’... and that is ‘gossip’ A “plague worse than Covid” is threatening to divide the Roman Catholic Church, the pontiff has...
