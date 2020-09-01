Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Package Delivery Text Scam

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Package Delivery Text Scam

Package Delivery Text Scam

Many people getting a strange text about a pending package.

What happens if you click the link?


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BBBSETX

BBB | Southeast TX #BBBTips: Consumers have recently been getting text messages that say a major delivery carrier needs them to "updat… https://t.co/FlB5LNWupD 21 minutes ago

RadioW9LW

Jay Farlow, W9LW I've received several #scam text messages trying to convince me that I have a wayward package to claim. Fortunately… https://t.co/vzh4WndzIT 1 hour ago

FOX47News

FOX 47 News There's a new text message scam you need to watch out for, and it's tied to package deliveries. https://t.co/v5EBMOvcQF 12 hours ago

CTDCP

CT DCP Consumers have recently been getting text messages that say a major delivery carrier needs them to "update delivery… https://t.co/TFXoktkATD 2 days ago

GlobalExpressL2

Global-Express Logistics Is a Scam RT @WisconsinBBB: Pending package from June? Don't fall for it - Here are 5 ways to avoid delivery scams ➡️ https://t.co/798Ncr9IOo https:/… 3 days ago

BBBAbilene

Abilene BBB Online Shoppers Stay Alert! Beware of a text asking you to "confirm for delivery" for a late package. It's a scam t… https://t.co/jeP20BBb5f 4 days ago

hedgielib

Abigail Goben PSA: Watch Out for This New Text Message Package Delivery Scam https://t.co/y8loYkd1sA I've definitely been getti… https://t.co/VXYgULTJ8C 4 days ago

GoldenGateBBB

Golden Gate BBB Pending package from June? Don't fall for it - Here are 5 ways to avoid delivery scams ➡️ https://t.co/UBwfBEJOV7 https://t.co/LipXfn63XA 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

MFM: Package delivery text scams [Video]

MFM: Package delivery text scams

MFM: Package delivery text scams

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 03:34Published
DWYM: Mystery Package Delivery Text [Video]

DWYM: Mystery Package Delivery Text

PEOPLE ACROSS THE TRI-STATE ARE RECEIVIING A STRANGE TEXT MESSAGE THIS WEEK. IT CLAIMS A PACKAGE IS WAITING FOR YOU TO PICK UP. YOU'VE PROBABLY RECEIVED EMAIL SCAMS CLAIMING TO BE FROM YOUR BANK OR..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:56Published
Scammers Sending Out Package Pending Texts; Officials Warn People To Avoid Clicking Suspicious Links [Video]

Scammers Sending Out Package Pending Texts; Officials Warn People To Avoid Clicking Suspicious Links

Law enforcement agencies across the country are warning of a text message scam making the rounds nationwide. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:35Published