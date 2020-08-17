Ratched Trailer - Sarah Paulson

Ratched Season 1 - Final Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: A young nurse at a mental institution becomes jaded, bitter and a downright monster to her patients.

Creators: Evan Romansky, Ryan Murphy Writers: Evan Romansky, Ian Brennan, Jennifer Salt Stars: Sarah Paulson, Jon Jon Briones, Judy Davis Genre: Crime, Drama Looking good today, Mildred.

Witness the origin of one of the world’s most iconic characters, Nurse Ratched.

Sarah Paulson stars in Ratched, coming to Netflix on September 18.