Goat clambers into patrol car and munches on police paperwork

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published
A US sheriff’s deputy delivering civil papers returned to her patrol vehicleto find an eager new would-be driver – a goat.

The Douglas County deputy wasserving the documents near Douglasville in Georgia when she heard something inher patrol car and was met by a goat climbing into the open driver’s side.


Goat Breaks Into Deputy's Patrol Car, Eats Her Paperwork!

 A Georgia cop came face-to-face with Billy Gruff himself after leaving her patrol car door open, which left her work papers ripe for the picking chomping. This..
TMZ.com

This goat wasn't kidding around: Georgia farm animal jumps into cop car, chews papers, spills a drink, then head-butts deputy

 A sheriff's deputy in Georgia left her car door open while serving civil papers. Moments later, an uninvited passenger jumped in and caused trouble.
USATODAY.com

'Operation Homecoming' leads to rescue of 8 endangered children in Indiana, US Marshals say

 The rescued children in Indiana were between the ages of 6 and 17. Over 50 children were recovered recently in similar operations in Georgia and Ohio.
USATODAY.com

