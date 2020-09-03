Global  
 

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces further restrictions to combat coronavirus in Bolton

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Covid-19 ‘remains a threat’ as he imposedfurther restrictions in Bolton.

The rise in cases in the region is partly dueto socialising by people in their 20s and 30s – with a number of cases linkedto some pubs, he added.


Government expand Bolton lockdown restrictions [Video]

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced new Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Bolton, which will see hospitality venues operate takeaway-only policies and non-household socialising banned. Mr Hancock stressed case increases in Bolton were partly down to young people socialising and not social distancing. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:54Published
Hancock: Covid-19 testing shortfall down to laboratory delay [Video]

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has clarified that a shortage in availability of Covid-19 testing is down to laboratory processing shortages and not a lack of capacity testing sites, after the head of the testing programme, Sarah-Jane Marsh, posted a series of tweets this morning apologising for delays. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:05Published
Health Secretary grilled on second wave speculation [Video]

Story: Health Secretary Matt Hancock was asked about speculation the UK may be seeing the beginnings of a second wave of coronavirus cases before the Health and Social Care Committee today, as the new daily Covid-19 case rate hit 3,000 for the second day in a row yesterday. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:38Published
Hancock: I want us to have "Christmas people yearn for" [Video]

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that to have the "Christmas people yearn for" this year the public must adhere to social distancing and hygiene guidance to prevent a second wave of coronavirus infections in the UK. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:00Published

Coronavirus: Bolton restrictions tightened amid rise in cases

 Only allowing takeaways and curtailing nightlife are among the new rules for the Greater Manchester town.
BBC News
Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people [Video]

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. In Bolton, 350 new caseswere recorded in the seven days to September 4 - the equivalent of 121.7 per100,000 people. This is the highest rate in England and it is up sharply from48.3 in the seven days to August 28. The rate in Bradford has also increasedsharply, from 46.3 to 70.6 with 381 new cases.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Bolton coronavirus: Transport and social distance measures increased

 People are asked to reduce public transport use and avoid mixing outside their social bubble.
BBC News

Health Secretary Matt Hancock promises Covid support for West Midlands

The Health Secretary said the Government was ready to impose local lockdowns but the only new...
Tamworth Herald - Published

Tory minister Matt Hancock ties himself in knots on live TV defending trade boss Tony Abbott’s rampant homophobia

Tory health secretary Matt Hancock gave a car crash interview trying to defend the homophobic views...
PinkNews - Published


RaulWilliems

Raul Williems RT @Kevin_Maguire: The Matt Hancock lecturing young people not to "kill your gran" by spreading the virus is the same Health Secretary blam… 3 seconds ago

11_calv

Clint, give it to me RT @BBCNews: UK could see second spike in Covid-19 cases if young people don't follow social distancing rules, Health Secretary Matt Hancoc… 43 seconds ago

CoronaStocks

Corona Stocks Contrary to comments made by #Trump, UK health secretary Matt Hancock on Monday said that AstraZeneca’s $AZN… https://t.co/eelzfWO1Mz 2 minutes ago

flamingyam

Deborah Wylde RT @BBCNWT: From today, restaurants, pubs and bars in Bolton will have to close every night at 10 pm, and they will only be allowed to serv… 3 minutes ago


Bolton Lockdown: Matt Hancock Announces Tougher Measures [Video]

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Davina McCall and Marvin Humes launch mental health campaign [Video]

Davina McCall and Marvin Humes launch mental health campaign

Health officials have released a series of tips to help parents spot signs ofmental illness in children after a poll found that many were worried abouttheir child’s mental health as a result of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Deputy chief medical officer: Rising coronavirus cases are a concern [Video]

Deputy chief medical officer: Rising coronavirus cases are a concern

England's deputy chief medical officer, Jonathan Van Tam, has warned the UKwould have a "bumpy ride over the next few months" if the recent rise incoronavirus cases was not taken "incredibly..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published