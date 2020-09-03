Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces further restrictions to combat coronavirus in Bolton

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced new Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Bolton, which will see hospitality venues operate takeaway-only policies and non-household socialising banned. Mr Hancock stressed case increases in Bolton were partly down to young people socialising and not social distancing. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has clarified that a shortage in availability of Covid-19 testing is down to laboratory processing shortages and not a lack of capacity testing sites, after the head of the testing programme, Sarah-Jane Marsh, posted a series of tweets this morning apologising for delays.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock was asked about speculation the UK may be seeing the beginnings of a second wave of coronavirus cases before the Health and Social Care Committee today, as the new daily Covid-19 case rate hit 3,000 for the second day in a row yesterday.
Report by Jonesia.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that to have the "Christmas people yearn for" this year the public must adhere to social distancing and hygiene guidance to prevent a second wave of coronavirus infections in the UK.
Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. In Bolton, 350 new caseswere recorded in the seven days to September 4 - the equivalent of 121.7 per100,000 people. This is the highest rate in England and it is up sharply from48.3 in the seven days to August 28. The rate in Bradford has also increasedsharply, from 46.3 to 70.6 with 381 new cases.
