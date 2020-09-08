Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rebecca Movie (1940) - Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, George Sanders

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Rebecca Movie (1940) - Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, George Sanders

Rebecca Movie (1940) - Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, George Sanders

Rebecca Movie Trailer HD (1940) - Plot synopsis: A self-conscious woman juggles adjusting to her new role as an aristocrat's wife and avoiding being intimidated by his first wife's spectral presence.

Director: Alfred Hitchcock Writers: Daphne Du Maurier, Robert E.

Sherwood, Joan Harrison Stars: Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, George Sanders Genre: Drama, Mystery


You Might Like


Tweets about this