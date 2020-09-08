Rebecca Movie (1940) - Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, George Sanders Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:21s - Published 1 day ago Rebecca Movie (1940) - Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, George Sanders Rebecca Movie Trailer HD (1940) - Plot synopsis: A self-conscious woman juggles adjusting to her new role as an aristocrat's wife and avoiding being intimidated by his first wife's spectral presence. Director: Alfred Hitchcock Writers: Daphne Du Maurier, Robert E. Sherwood, Joan Harrison Stars: Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, George Sanders Genre: Drama, Mystery 0

