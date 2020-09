NCB arrests Rhea, three days into questioning Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:53s - Published 5 minutes ago NCB arrests Rhea, three days into questioning In a sensational development, the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday arrested Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty after a tough three-days of grilling to unravel the drugs nexus in the film industry, officials said. #Rheachakrabortyarrest #RheaArrested 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Lock-up being cleaned for Rhea Chakraborty Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai for alleged drug...

IndiaTimes - Published 3 hours ago





Tweets about this