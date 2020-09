Former lead singer of Temptations dies Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:28s - Published 3 minutes ago Former lead singer of Temptations dies The former lead singer of the Temptations has died. Bruce Williamson died from COVID-19 on Sunday. 0

