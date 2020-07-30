Global  
 

S&P 500 Movers: APA, GM

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:29s
S&P 500 Movers: APA, GM

S&P 500 Movers: APA, GM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of General Motors topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.3%.

Year to date, General Motors has lost about 12.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Apache, trading down 8.1%.

Apache is lower by about 47.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Devon Energy, trading down 8.1%, and Fox, trading up 1.4% on the day.




