Teyana Taylor welcomes second daughter

Singer Teyana Taylor has given birth to a daughter.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Teyana Taylor American singer-songwriter, actress, dancer, model, and director from New York NBA's Iman Shumpert Says Teyana Taylor Gave Birth In Their Bathroom, Again! For the second time in 5 years, Teyana Taylor has given birth in her home bathroom -- and once again, everyone is healthy!!! Taylor's NBA star hubby Iman..

TMZ.com 2 hours ago