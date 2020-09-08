Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Teyana Taylor welcomes second daughter

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Teyana Taylor welcomes second daughter
Singer Teyana Taylor has given birth to a daughter.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Teyana Taylor Teyana Taylor American singer-songwriter, actress, dancer, model, and director from New York

NBA's Iman Shumpert Says Teyana Taylor Gave Birth In Their Bathroom, Again!

 For the second time in 5 years, Teyana Taylor has given birth in her home bathroom -- and once again, everyone is healthy!!! Taylor's NBA star hubby Iman..
TMZ.com

Tweets about this