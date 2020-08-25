Tuesday 9/8 Insider Buying Report: LIND, CLDT

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Thomas S.

Smith, Jr. bought 215,290 shares of LIND, at a cost of $11.07 each, for a total investment of $2.38M.

Smith, Jr. was up about 8.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LIND trading as high as $11.97 in trading on Tuesday.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings is trading up about 0.2% on the day Tuesday.

Before this latest buy, Smith, Jr. made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $552,630 shares for a cost of $10.14 a piece.

And also on Friday, CEO Jeffrey H.

Fisher purchased $312,400 worth of Chatham Lodging Trust, purchasing 40,000 shares at a cost of $7.81 a piece.

Chatham Lodging Trust is trading down about 2.7% on the day Tuesday.