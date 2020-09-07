Global  
 

Brexit: 'If you leave the club there are consequences', EU's Charles Michel warns UK

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Brexit: 'If you leave the club there are consequences', EU's Charles Michel warns UK

Brexit: 'If you leave the club there are consequences', EU's Charles Michel warns UK

The head of the European Council has defended the EU's stance and called for calm amid heightened tensions in the post-Brexit trade talks.View on euronews


Robert Jenrick on Brexit negotiations [Video]

Robert Jenrick on Brexit negotiations

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick urges EU to show 'flexibility' as Brexit trade c resume in London. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published

New UK bill will 'break international law'

 Brandon Lewis says a new post-Brexit law will go against agreements in a "specific and limited way".
BBC News
Brandon Lewis takes urgent question on Brexit plans [Video]

Brandon Lewis takes urgent question on Brexit plans

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has taken an urgent question from Shadow Policing Minister Louise Haigh in the House of Commons on the Northern Ireland protocol and Brexit negotiations. Mr Lewis insisted the government were "fully committed to implementing the Withdrawal Agreement and the Northern Ireland protocol." Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:06Published

TikTok signs up to EU code of conduct on online hate speech [Video]

TikTok signs up to EU code of conduct on online hate speech

"Our ultimate goal is to eliminate hate on TikTok," EMEA Head of Trust and Safety, Cormac Keenan said in a statement.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:36Published
Ireland set to lose key trade portfolio after European Commission reshuffle [Video]

Ireland set to lose key trade portfolio after European Commission reshuffle

Latvia's Valdis Dombrovskis is set to be the EU's new trade commissioner, while Ireland's Mairead McGuinness has been given the financial services portfolio.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 03:23Published

'We'll find a solution': EU's Michel confident over COVID fund dispute [Video]

'We'll find a solution': EU's Michel confident over COVID fund dispute

"This won't be easy, as there are different interpretations on the table, but I'm totally convinced that we'll find a solution," European Council President Charles Michel told Euronews.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:35Published

Turkey urges EU to be 'impartial' in eastern Mediterranean row

 President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday called on the EU to be "impartial" in the growing row over energy prospecting in contested eastern Mediterranean waters,..
WorldNews

