PUBG Cuts Ties With Tencent In India

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Last week, India banned 118 Chinese apps, including the popular mobile game PUBG.

Here's the latest development.


PUBG breaks ties with China-based Tencent for India operations

PUBG Corporation on Tuesday said it has made the decision to no longer authorise the PlayerUnknown's...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsTechCrunch


Here’s Why PUBG Mobile Might Get Unbanned In India

Last week, the Indian Government banned PUBG Mobile along with 118 other Chinese apps in the country....
Fossbytes - Published


Tweets about this

Rajnees34871011

Brand satyam 🎼group (हिन्दू समाज) RT @snazzyawi: PUBG cuts publishing ties with Tencent Games in India a week after ban https://t.co/6RHiT3zPye https://t.co/g4HOTdFoW9 2 seconds ago

BeingAnuzThapa

Anuz Thapa PUBG has cut ties with Chinese tech giant Tencent in India to avoid the ban. Before the ban, PUBG Mobile was widely… https://t.co/z6ZEZKXiUM 7 minutes ago

gizbot

GIZBOT PUBG is ready to work hand-in-hand with the authorities to find a feasible solution to reinstate the game in India. https://t.co/p941c0jEoF 8 minutes ago

Sports_Khabri

Sports Khabri PUBG tries to find a way to return. #pubgunban https://t.co/8K8QQBnbjl 18 minutes ago

snazzyawi

Awanish Dwivedi PUBG cuts publishing ties with Tencent Games in India a week after ban https://t.co/6RHiT3zPye https://t.co/g4HOTdFoW9 19 minutes ago

AXdTLUlvYYw6ZEb

SUNIL KUMAR PUBG cuts video game ties with Tencent in India after ban 20 minutes ago

Sanjeev69205303

Sanjeevi RT @news18dotcom: #PUBG Corp said that PUBG Mobile will no longer be controlled by #Tencent Games in India. Does that mean the ban will be… 24 minutes ago

RivmarkM

Rivmark PUBG cuts video game ties with Tencent in India after ban The popular video game was one of 118 apps blacklisted by… https://t.co/NOQmLHjMu9 24 minutes ago


PUBG cuts publishing ties with Tencent Games, what next? | Oneindia News [Video]

PUBG cuts publishing ties with Tencent Games, what next? | Oneindia News

This may come as good news for gaming app PUBG fans in India as PUBG Corporation, the parent company of PUBG Mobile, is trying to find ways around the ban on China-linked apps and has on Tuesday..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:23Published