Jelly Belly Founder Launches Willy Wonka-Style Treasure Hunt For Keys To Florida-Based Candy Factory Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:34s - Published 8 minutes ago Jelly Belly Founder Launches Willy Wonka-Style Treasure Hunt For Keys To Florida-Based Candy Factory Jelly Belly creator David Klein is getting ready to retire and just like the fictitious Willy Wonka, he wants to give away his Florida-based factory, Candyman Kitchens. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources



Tweets about this Wendy (Shimada) Brevik Jelly Belly Creator Launches Willy Wonka-Inspired Scavenger Hunt For 'Gold Tickets' https://t.co/LmbcdiklMb 4 minutes ago PR Daily Jelly Belly's Wonka-style contest; LinkedIn's new employee community feature; OKCupid touts voter registration data… https://t.co/oR7jQ7DmD1 14 minutes ago túatú Jelly Belly founder launches treasure hunt, LinkedIn connects remote employees, and Facebook to pay users to log of… https://t.co/Fv128ao8D7 34 minutes ago In The Year 1976 RT @SFist: David Klein, the eccentric man who is credited with conceiving of the Jelly Belly jelly bean brand in 1976 and who now runs a le… 36 minutes ago Get Rich Nick Real life Willy Wonka style treasure hunt! A great way to win money and get in fights with your spouse about: https://t.co/4QBbn6aD5q 42 minutes ago América Hoy Jelly Belly Founder Launches Willy Wonka-Style Treasure Hunt For Keys To Florida-Based Candy Factory https://t.co/VGgnOYm9td 1 hour ago Marjorie Leonard ✡️✝️🙏 RT @KABBFOX29: Jelly Belly founder launches Golden Ticket contest, winner receives own candy factory https://t.co/Cy2Y3ufTv4 1 hour ago KABB FOX 29 Jelly Belly founder launches Golden Ticket contest, winner receives own candy factory https://t.co/Cy2Y3ufTv4 1 hour ago