Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Camilla welcomed to primary school with poetry reading

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 03:08s - Published
Camilla welcomed to primary school with poetry reading

Camilla welcomed to primary school with poetry reading

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has visited a primary school in south-east London to mark International Literacy Day, where the pupils greeted her with a poem written about their journeys to school that morning.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Second wife of Prince Charles

Camilla visits 1st Battalion, The Rifles [Video]

Camilla visits 1st Battalion, The Rifles

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Colonel-in-Chief, The 1st Battalion, The Rifles, undertakes her first visit to the Battalion at Beachley Barracks in Gloucestershire, following her new appointment. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:46Published
Princess Diana musical to air on Netflix before Broadway opening [Video]

Princess Diana musical to air on Netflix before Broadway opening

'Diana,' starring Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth, was expected to open on March 31, but has now been moved to May 25, 2021, because of COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Duchess of Cornwall visits Boots branch [Video]

Duchess of Cornwall visits Boots branch

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has visited a Boots branch in Piccadilly, central London, to hear about a programme for domestic violence victims, 'Safe Spaces', run by the charity Hestia. The Duchess was seen sporting a face mask - a peacock printed cotton mask from Liberty London - for the first time during an official engagement. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:11Published

International Literacy Day a celebration declared by UNESCO to highlight the importance of literacy

International Literacy Day 2020: Kerala tops India's literacy chart at 96.2%, Andhra Pradesh worst performer

 International Literacy Day is observed on September 8 every year to highlight the importance of literacy. According to a report based on National Statistical..
DNA

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Rolling Stones memorabilia store opens its doors in London's Carnaby Street [Video]

Rolling Stones memorabilia store opens its doors in London's Carnaby Street

A store dedicated to the legendary rock band is opening to the public in London's Carnaby Street, offering branded clothes and objects to tourists and fans.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:40Published
Robert Jenrick on Brexit negotiations [Video]

Robert Jenrick on Brexit negotiations

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick urges EU to show 'flexibility' as Brexit trade c resume in London. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published
Rolling Stones shop opens in London [Video]

Rolling Stones shop opens in London

The Rolling Stones brand opens its new flagship store on Carnaby Street,London. The new shop was prevented from opening its doors as planned earlierthis year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, despite a lower thanaverage number of shoppers currently out on London's streets, staff areconfident it can be a success.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:31Published

Coronavirus: Olivia Dean boards ‘sunshine van’ to play live music

 Musician Olivia Dean, from east London, has turned to a bright yellow van to play live music again.
BBC News

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Government expand Bolton lockdown restrictions [Video]

Government expand Bolton lockdown restrictions

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced new Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Bolton, which will see hospitality venues operate takeaway-only policies and non-household socialising banned. Mr Hancock stressed case increases in Bolton were partly down to young people socialising and not social distancing. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:54Published
Minister: Planned NI legislation "breaks international law" [Video]

Minister: Planned NI legislation "breaks international law"

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has admitted that changes to the Internal Markets Bill to override the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act "breaks international law in a very specific and limited way", in response to a question from Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published
Tesla Excluded From S&P500, Stock Sinks [Video]

Tesla Excluded From S&P500, Stock Sinks

On Tuesday, Tesla stock tumbled as much as 13% in pre-market trading. The decline follows the surprise exclusion of Tesla from the S&P 500. An important shareholder cutting its stake, and its announcement of a $5 billion share sale. Tesla met the criteria to join the S&P 500. But the managers only added Etsy, Teradyne, and Catalent. Other tech stocks such as Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook fell more than 2% on Tuesday as well.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Tweets about this