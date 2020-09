Related videos from verified sources Stocking up on school supplies ahead of virtual learning



The majority of Maryland public school students will resume virtual learning next week, and while there has been much focus on Chromebooks, there's proof that much more is needed to get started... Credit: WBAL Duration: 01:44 Published 4 days ago Catholic schools reopen today



Catholic schools reopen today Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 03:50 Published 1 week ago Hillsborough County schools starting in-person classes with new COVID-19 safety procedures



Hillsborough County students who opted for in-person classes return to classrooms with several new safety procedures in place. Story: https://bit.ly/3hEGcyO Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:22 Published 1 week ago