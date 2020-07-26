'Winter is coming' - Shadow health secretary criticises Government's Test and Trace programme

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth launched a scathing tirade againstthe Government's Test and Trace programme as Health Secretary Matt Hancockannounced new lockdown measures are set to be imposed on Bolton.

Ashworth: Government handling of Spain decision 'shambolic' Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says he understands why the government's decision on Spain had to be taken but described the handling of the announcement as "shambolic".

Labour calls on Government to fix test and trace system Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says the government needs to fix the test and trace system before children return to school in September.

Labour: Boris Johnson is 'pushing the country to a no deal' Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says that Boris Johnson is "pushing the country to a no deal" following reports that the prime minister is planning to override key parts of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act.

Labour: Austerity has 'hindered ability to take on Covid' Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says "years of austerity" have "hindered our ability to take on Covid" in poorer areas.

The Congress on Friday hit out at the government over the issues of unemployment and poverty and alleged that its intent behind providing jobs to youth was not..

A “treacherous betrayal” enacted by a group of Tory “charlatans” is how various political figures have described the Government’s reported plan to..

Matt Hancock says young people account for a large number of new Covid-19 cases Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the daily rise in cases of coronaviruson Sunday was “concerning”, after Government figures show there were a further2,988 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am. This brought thetotal number of confirmed cases in the UK to 347,152. Speaking on LBC, heappealed to younger people to stick to social distancing measures, saying thatunder-25s, particularly those aged 17 to 21, accounted for a large number ofpositive coronavirus cases.

Chinese troops carried rods, spears, clubs and sharp weapons in trying to close in on an Indian position in Mukhpari area of Rezang-La ridgeline in eastern..