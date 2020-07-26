Global  
 

'Winter is coming' - Shadow health secretary criticises Government's Test and Trace programme

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth launched a scathing tirade againstthe Government's Test and Trace programme as Health Secretary Matt Hancockannounced new lockdown measures are set to be imposed on Bolton.


