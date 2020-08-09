Russia approached GOI seeking help in manufacturing, phase 3 studies of COVID vaccine: NITI Aayog
NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul during the Health Ministry briefing said that the vaccine developed by Russia has been under consideration of the country.
Dr VK Paul said, "The vaccine developed by Russia has been under consideration of the country.
Government of Russia approached our government and sought help on two counts- to consider its manufacturing through our network of companies, and phase 3 studies in India." He further said that the government of India attaches great importance to this offer of partnership from a very special friend of this nation, and on both the tracks there has been significant movement.
India has received an offer from Russia to conduct a trial and manufacture its "Sputnik-V" COVID-19 vaccine, with several Indian companies currently studying the proposal, an Indian government official said on Tuesday. "The government of India attaches great importance to this offer of partnership from a friend," said V. K. Paul, member of NITI Aayog.
