Russia approached GOI seeking help in manufacturing, phase 3 studies of COVID vaccine: NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul during the Health Ministry briefing said that the vaccine developed by Russia has been under consideration of the country.

Government of Russia approached our government and sought help on two counts- to consider its manufacturing through our network of companies, and phase 3 studies in India." He further said that the government of India attaches great importance to this offer of partnership from a very special friend of this nation, and on both the tracks there has been significant movement.