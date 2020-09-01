Global  
 

Patel: We must stand firm against the guerrilla tactics of Extinction Rebellion

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Home Secretary Priti Patel gives the keynote speech at the PoliceSuperintendents' Association annual conference.

Ms Patel has referred toExtinction Rebellion (XR) activists as “so-called eco-crusaders turnedcriminals”.

She said she refuses to allow the “guerrilla tactics” and“anarchy” of the climate protesters on to the streets of the UK.


Priti Patel Priti Patel British Conservative politician, UK Home Secretary

Ministers gather for Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister [Video]

Ministers gather for Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and members of his cabinet including Priti Patel,Baroness Evans, Michael Gove, Robert Buckland, Amanda Milling and Lord Frostarrive for a meeting in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:25Published
Labour urges government to review two-week quarantine [Video]

Labour urges government to review two-week quarantine

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has called on the government to review its two-week travel quarantine arrangement. In a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel, he highlighted the "dire warnings that have been made regarding job losses by travel-related sectors", adding the government is "putting whole sectors of the economy at risk". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
PC Andrew Harper's widow meets Priti Patel [Video]

PC Andrew Harper's widow meets Priti Patel

The widow of PC Andrew Harper, Lissie Harper, has met with Home Secretary Priti Patel to discuss the introduction of "Andrew's Law", which would see mandatory life sentences given to those convicted of killing on-duty emergency service workers. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:13Published
Nearly 1,500 migrants made journey to UK in small boats during August [Video]

Nearly 1,500 migrants made journey to UK in small boats during August

More than 1,450 migrants arrived in the UK by small boats in August despite avow from Priti Patel to make the dangerous route 'unviable'. More suspectedmigrants were seen arriving in the Port of Dover on Tuesday morning and BorderForce remains active in the English Channel.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Extinction Rebellion Extinction Rebellion Environmental pressure group

Winston Churchill statue vandalised again [Video]

Winston Churchill statue vandalised again

The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square has been vandalised during an Extinction Rebellion protest in central London. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published
Extinction Rebellion try to block Prime Minister's motorcade from reaching Parliament [Video]

Extinction Rebellion try to block Prime Minister's motorcade from reaching Parliament

Protesters were arrested after gluing themselves to a road in central London,aiming to disrupt the Prime Minister's journey to Parliament for PMQs. Atleast three people were arrested, including Will, who says the climateemergency is far worse than the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Government isignoring the issue. Demonstrators have also occupied trees in ParliamentSquare and held theatrical performances to highlight their cause.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
Home Office minister condemns Extinction Rebellion protests [Video]

Home Office minister condemns Extinction Rebellion protests

Home Office minister Kit Malthouse gave a statement in the House of Commonswhere he condemned the behaviour of Extinction Rebellion protesters, accusingsome of seeking to “impose an extremist world view” on others.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:54Published
Extinction Rebellion activists block one of Warsaw's main streets [Video]

Extinction Rebellion activists block one of Warsaw's main streets

Approximately 300 Extinction Rebellion demonstrators block an avenue in the centre of the Polish capital before being evacuated by the police.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

XrLeiden

Extinction Rebellion Leiden “The very criminals who disrupt our free society must be stopped. And together we must all stand firm against the g… https://t.co/b50py6G94Z 5 days ago

EUnotCoup

#FBPE #AbolishWestminster yes.scot yes.cymru #GFA RT @Mr_JDTraynor: "The very criminals who disrupt our free society must be stopped. And together we must all stand firm against the guerri… 5 days ago

Mr_JDTraynor

John Traynor "The very criminals who disrupt our free society must be stopped. And together we must all stand firm against the… https://t.co/AluZLFg8xc 5 days ago

Ross_Jordan

Ross Jordan RT @bearwitness2019: https://t.co/EYtNYzauKG “The very criminals who disrupt our free society must be stopped. And together we must all sta… 5 days ago

bearwitness2019

Boots On The Ground News! https://t.co/EYtNYzauKG “The very criminals who disrupt our free society must be stopped. And together we must all… https://t.co/L9ABpTcIUH 6 days ago

mituzi

西岡巖 Patel: We must stand firm against the guerrilla tactics of Extinction Rebellion https://t.co/ZWogVa1bf4 6 days ago

DrShaunMcDaid

Shaun McDaid RT @lizziedearden: Priti Patel has just launched an open attack on Extinction Rebellion at a policing conference Gone are 'sources', the h… 6 days ago

be_rachael

Raquel Montad Really?? How free? 'The very criminals who disrupt our free society must be stopped. And together we must all stand… https://t.co/K4rvAEQo92 6 days ago