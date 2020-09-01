She said she refuses to allow the “guerrilla tactics” and“anarchy” of the climate protesters on to the streets of the UK.

Home Secretary Priti Patel gives the keynote speech at the PoliceSuperintendents' Association annual conference.

Patel : We must stand firm against the guerrilla tactics of Extinction Rebellion

Extinction Rebellion activists block one of Warsaw's main streets Approximately 300 Extinction Rebellion demonstrators block an avenue in the centre of the Polish capital before being evacuated by the police.View on euronews

Home Office minister condemns Extinction Rebellion protests Home Office minister Kit Malthouse gave a statement in the House of Commonswhere he condemned the behaviour of Extinction Rebellion protesters, accusingsome of seeking to “impose an extremist world view” on others.

Extinction Rebellion try to block Prime Minister's motorcade from reaching Parliament Protesters were arrested after gluing themselves to a road in central London,aiming to disrupt the Prime Minister's journey to Parliament for PMQs. Atleast three people were arrested, including Will, who says the climateemergency is far worse than the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Government isignoring the issue. Demonstrators have also occupied trees in ParliamentSquare and held theatrical performances to highlight their cause.

The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square has been vandalised during an Extinction Rebellion protest in central London.

Nearly 1,500 migrants made journey to UK in small boats during August More than 1,450 migrants arrived in the UK by small boats in August despite avow from Priti Patel to make the dangerous route 'unviable'. More suspectedmigrants were seen arriving in the Port of Dover on Tuesday morning and BorderForce remains active in the English Channel.

The widow of PC Andrew Harper, Lissie Harper, has met with Home Secretary Priti Patel to discuss the introduction of "Andrew's Law", which would see mandatory life sentences given to those convicted of killing on-duty emergency service workers.

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has called on the government to review its two-week travel quarantine arrangement. In a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel, he highlighted the "dire warnings that have been made regarding job losses by travel-related sectors", adding the government is "putting whole sectors of the economy at risk".

Ministers gather for Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Prime Minister Boris Johnson and members of his cabinet including Priti Patel,Baroness Evans, Michael Gove, Robert Buckland, Amanda Milling and Lord Frostarrive for a meeting in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.