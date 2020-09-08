Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 2 days ago

The Annual Whiskey Festival is typically held in October but this year things are a little different.

Model before you install the cleanup required saw and i g laser may to take advantage of the natural order salad total content furniture here to tell it a little bit more about what the store itself is miss crisp morning dressing meringue is renovated out total concepts of are some wonderful furnishers work and you carry specifically the cerro furniture and so lately we are located at the entrance hamilton place mall teleconference is been in business for about 27 years and where i actually owned by chery furniture out of hickory, north carolina for all of our case goods, upholstery and tables candidate all of that are all from cheryl companies motion craft recliners and in sleep, says as we have it all from you living room to your mentoring where having a big sale right now.

Yes, the special order sal on this is all for now, almost.

It is a very limited window tells a little bit more about what we can look towards the okay twice in a year.

We hand the sale runs for two weeks at time and you get to buy our beautiful cheryl products at 50 percent off of list how and it's a true genuine sale and we are usually very busy during this time, but right now it's a grea time, particularly because we are made in america and are product is still shipping and w can get you into your furnishings.

If you order right mail before the fifteenth in town for the holidays are fake.

I think that's such a key right now, not only just the fact that you are made in america, but that these products are ready to be made ready to be striped right now you have a new websit recently.

I a very pleased with it.

You can go on total concept furniture.com and take a look at it as you look under the brand section you'll see a link that will take you to the full cheryl website so you can actually scroll through all of the arts and pieces and if you don't feel comfortable leaving your home.

Give us a call and will try to help you virtually and anyway we can.

We have designers on staff talk about adding designers on staff on a huge part of what such apart from any other furniture stores you do have that consultation and we can have your can help u find that exact ace or create a piano.

He brought that i watch as you talk through that process well with the special order sale.

Particularly, we ar creating every piece just for that particular customer.

So i brought a few of the samples just to give you date about what the new unit is new tags on all of the sample that the blues an grays are still great, the greater will warmer more toward toe and in the earth.

Towns are really coming back strong your bricks and oranges and green.

I am glad that what affinity walked in this orange fabric with and the brownish gold looking chevron on my spatter and i said i love that i left tackle accommodation, i let tha happen.

You need to come, saith the house.

We have two chairs on the floor in that exact in their seventies fabrics and now these are great for chairs.

What othe off.

We have half of what i brought here i would recommend for sentences.

Now you have the more work is foreign you know in tried-and-true because they tes our fabrics for longevity.

You might not want to put too much color too much pattern on the sofa where chairs or pillows.

There fabulous and if i were able to work with you and your design team and we can bring in a fit of our space talk about our ideas and your help us create that perfect strike and help you with space.

A lot of people have issues.

I don't know what sign never know when i can bring your measurements of your brain and come in and will help you with that factor as well.

Her father in a special order fell again just a few more days left for this on it is a great time.

He said about 50 percent off.

That's crazy and it's for real.

It is a great site i think so much for joining f we are excited to i can sound as if you were date and time internet