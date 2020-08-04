'Man Utd don't feel Sancho deal is dead'
Dharmesh Sheth discusses the latest surrounding the possibility of Jadon Sancho moving to Old Trafford, as Manchester Utd believe negotiations are not yet over.
Joe Mettle Ba (PaaLyrics)🎤🎧🎹 There's always a 'but' in this Sancho's deal....they will make feel good then later add 'but' to it, then you are back to zone 0🙄🙄🙄 7 minutes ago
MG26 GoldenBoy🇾🇪🇾🇪 @coderkiirk We do haha but I still feel bad for the media team bf their job is to post positive***about the curr… https://t.co/0rNZ3OQ9WC 22 minutes ago
James @MUFCReloaded You are pretty accurate in alot of things David but I feel in this case you have guessed your way thr… https://t.co/69gPay1rEr 2 hours ago
GeorgeK VII 👑 @UtdDyl Don’t think they’ll be getting away with that as an excuse. I genuinely feel Ed is waiting till the last mi… https://t.co/gDz27YyR16 2 hours ago
Ali Javed @zonal3ze @markgoldbridge Well i think something is progressing there its my opinion i know i can be wrong but i do… https://t.co/eS9wH546l9 3 hours ago
Nathan Bell @TheUnitedLink @ManUtd I can FEEL some movement, on the Sancho deal today. And i emphasize FEEL, feelings can be wrong. 4 hours ago
Curtis L - All Day I’m growing more and more confident that the Sancho deal won’t happen and I’m not sure how to feel about it. #mufc 5 hours ago
Omar Garrick Various and conflicting reports on #Sancho this morning.
With the international break over, feel like this is the… https://t.co/Fx3KSrZlLo 6 hours ago
Man Sentenced In Double Shooting During Drug Deal That Left 19-Year-Old DeadA 21-year-old man will spend two years behind bars for fatally shooting another man during a drug deal in Columbia last year, the Howard County State's Attorney's Office said Wednesday.
'Man Utd growing frustrated over Sancho deal'Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth says that Manchester United are beginning to grow frustrated by the pace of negotations of the Jadon Sancho deal, which is partly down to Borussia Dortmund's..
'Man Utd will not be bullied into Sancho deal'Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are 'miles apart' in their valuation of Jadon Sancho, according to James Cooper.