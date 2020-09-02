|
Pa. Health Dept. Reports 496 More Coronavirus Cases
Pa. Health Dept. Reports 496 More Coronavirus Cases
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 496 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday and 11 additional deaths.
