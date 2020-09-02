Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pa. Health Dept. Reports 496 More Coronavirus Cases

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Pa. Health Dept. Reports 496 More Coronavirus Cases

Pa. Health Dept. Reports 496 More Coronavirus Cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 496 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday and 11 additional deaths.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases

India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases India added more than 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, a global daily record,...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Coronavirus infection in Nepal enters community transmission phase: Nepal Health Ministry

With growing cases of Covid-19 cases in Nepal, 12 districts in the country have entered the phase of...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 37 Additional COVID-19 Cases [Video]

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 37 Additional COVID-19 Cases

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 37 new Coronavirus cases out of 480 test results and no additional deaths this Tuesday.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:18Published
Fatality rate, Covid recoveries, 5 states with most cases & deaths: Govt briefs [Video]

Fatality rate, Covid recoveries, 5 states with most cases & deaths: Govt briefs

Union Health Ministry briefs on India’s Covid-19 situation. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India's COVID-19 cases per million population is 3,102, which is among the lowest in the world...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 12:16Published
Health Secretary grilled on second wave speculation [Video]

Health Secretary grilled on second wave speculation

Story: Health Secretary Matt Hancock was asked about speculation the UK may be seeing the beginnings of a second wave of coronavirus cases before the Health and Social Care Committee today, as the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:38Published