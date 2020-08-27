Clea Shearer, Joanna Teplin Preview 'Get Organized With The Home Edit'

Move over Marie Kondo!

"Get Organized With The Home Edit" is getting ready to premiere on Netflix.

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are helping celebrity clients turn their clutter into stunning spaces -- and one of those celebrities is executive producer Reese Witherspoon.

The dynamic duo tell ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante what fans can expect from the series.