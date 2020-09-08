Cast Teases 'Teenage Bounty Hunters'

From the creators of "GLOW" and "Orange is the New Black" comes the new Netflix show "Teenage Bounty Hunters", which follows two fraternal twins who juggle their teenage lives between tracking fugitives and surviving high school.

ET Canada's Keshia Chante caught up with the cast, including Maddie Phillips, Kadeem Hardison, Anjelica Bette Fellini and Myles Evans, who share what audiences can expect from the thrilling new series.