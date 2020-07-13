|
|
|
Disney's 'Mulan' Under Fire For Filming in China's Xinjiang Province | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Disney's 'Mulan' Under Fire For Filming in China's Xinjiang Province | THR News
Disney's big-budget remake of 'Mulan,' already the subject of a pro-democracy boycott, has come under additional fire for filming scenes in China's Xinjiang Province
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Disney’s live-action remake of “Mulan” is being heavily criticized for filming scenes in...
FOXNews.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
|
China Bans Cruz, Rubio
China has banned Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio from entering the country.
China has banned Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio from entering the..
Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:55Published
|