Disney's 'Mulan' Under Fire For Filming in China's Xinjiang Province | THR News

Disney's big-budget remake of 'Mulan,' already the subject of a pro-democracy boycott, has come under additional fire for filming scenes in China's Xinjiang Province


Calls to boycott Mulan rise after Disney release

 Protests and calls for boycotts over Disney’s live-action adaptation of Mulan have sprung up again in wake of the film hitting Disney Plus.

Disney releases "Mulan" — here's how much it costs to stream

 Live-action film now a pricey option for 60.5 million subscribers of streaming service who already pay $7 a month.
Disney+ Airing Chadwick Boseman Tribute [Video]

Disney+ Airing Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Disney+ Airing Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Mulan: Why Disney's latest reboot is facing boycott calls

 Comments made by the film's star and Disney's supposed ties to China anger activists.
'Mulan' remake criticized for filming in China's Xinjiang province

 Disney's "Mulan" remake is coming under fire for filming partly in China's Xinjiang province, where there have been human rights abuse allegations
Disney criticised for filming Mulan in China's Xinjiang province

 The film credits thank a Chinese state agency linked to camps where human rights abuses are alleged
China claim Uyghurs 'happiest Muslims in world'; evidence point to genocide

 The world is slowly waking up to the scathing realities of China, especially its crimes against humanity of the ethnic minority group Uyghur, whom Chinese..
China’s top diplomat dismisses European rights concerns

 China’s foreign minister defended detention camps in Xinjiang and Hong Kong’s new security law on Sunday, brushing off human rights concerns by European..
Disney's 'Mulan' catches backlash for filming in China's Xinjiang Province amid human rights issues

Disney’s live-action remake of “Mulan” is being heavily criticized for filming scenes in...
