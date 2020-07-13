Disney's 'Mulan' Under Fire For Filming in China's Xinjiang Province | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:06s - Published 7 minutes ago Disney's 'Mulan' Under Fire For Filming in China's Xinjiang Province | THR News Disney's big-budget remake of 'Mulan,' already the subject of a pro-democracy boycott, has come under additional fire for filming scenes in China's Xinjiang Province 0

Disney's live-action remake of "Mulan" is being heavily criticized for filming scenes in...

Tweets about this Poppyseed Tincan RT @TheDragonFeeder: Disney under fire for 'Mulan' credits that thank Chinese groups linked to detention camps https://t.co/ykw8FD6NmC 48 seconds ago James ❌🇺🇸🌤🙏👀😀🇺🇸 RT @Gen_Z_Murican: Disney‘s ‘Mulan‘ Thanks City Running Uyghur Concentration Camps in Its Credits https://t.co/jgQlBqNDTZ 2 minutes ago jillwong RT @SkyNews: Fresh calls to boycott Disney's new Mulan film because it was shot in parts of China where the government is accused of seriou… 2 minutes ago Rambo W Disney Under Fire for Filming 'Mulan' in Chinese City with Uyghur Concentration Camps https://t.co/Nbvwn3LEtO 2 minutes ago B.A.Z RT @THR: Disney under fire for filming #Mulan in China's Xinjiang Province, the site of alleged human rights abuses on a massive scale, inc… 3 minutes ago Walker Wright RT @NathanielGivens: Just when I thought maybe boycotting Mulan was taking things a bit too far, @RoRoSparky sends me this. https://t.co/D… 3 minutes ago IamPikaChu RT @SkyNews: Disney under fire for filming Mulan live-action remake in China's Xinjiang province https://t.co/PCTyhobHvT 3 minutes ago IamPikaChu RT @smh: Disney epic Mulan is under fire for working with a Chinese security bureau responsible for detaining members of a Muslim minority… 3 minutes ago