SSR death case: ED, CBI still probing, their findings will be alarming, says Bihar DGP

The DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

He said, "Three agencies are probing the matter.

Let them do their job.

Findings of NCB came to the fore, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested, and there was a furore in the country.

ED and CBI are still probing, findings will come and they will be alarming.

I think Sushant will get justice." Recently, Narcotics Control Bureau on September 08 formally arrested Rhea Chakraborty.

NCB arrested Rhea in connection with the drug angle related to Sushant's death.