SSR death case: ED, CBI still probing, their findings will be alarming, says Bihar DGP

In today's biggest development in Sushant Singh Rajput case, Narcotics Control Bureau arrested late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the drug angle related to the case. Reactions started pouring in soon after the arrest. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti welcomed Rhea's arrest and said 'God is with us'. Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande reacted to the tweet. Reacting to Rhea's arrest, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said NCB must have found evidence against her. Pandey had initiated the criminal case against Rhea before handing it over to the CBI. Calling it a 'travesty of justice', Rhea's lawyer said three central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues.
In today's biggest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case, the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 08 formally arrested Rhea Chakraborty. NCB arrested Rhea in connection with the drug angle related to Sushant's death. Earlier in the day, Rhea was being taken for the medical test and being procured before the court. Earlier, a case had been registered against Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar, Delhi, and others under various sections of IPC and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai. The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
While speaking to media in Patna on September 08, the DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "I am not excited with the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty, I am neither happy nor sad with this news. The sympathy of entire nation is with Sushant Singh Rajput's family. I don't have any reason to be happy personally. I only want that truth must come out." "Rhea Chakraborty is totally exposed in the sense that she had connection with drug peddlers. This has been established, that is why she has been arrested. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) must have found evidence against her," Bihar DGP added.
The Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey reacted over the Supreme Court verdict over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Bihar DGP said, "I am very happy. The Supreme Court's order has strengthened the trust people have in the Court and has assured the nation that justice will be delivered in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case." Supreme Court has ordered to transfer the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its August 19 verdict. Supreme Court also said that FIR (First Information Report) registered at Patna was correct. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order. "Bihar ke mukhyamantri pe comment karne ki aukaat Rhea Chakraborty ki nahi hai," says Bihar DGP when asked about the actor's comments on CM Nitish Kumar.
While speaking to media in Patna on August 06, the DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari has still not be exempted from quarantine, it is like house arrest. We will decide what action to take after consultation with the advocate general. Going to the court is also an option." "Supreme Court of India has given its observation in the matter," Bihar DGP added.
Narcotics Control Bureau Deputy DG, South-Western Region Mutha Ashok Jain over Rhea Chakraborty's visit to Sion hospital informed that she was tested negative for COVID-19. He said, "Rhea was sent for a routine medical check-up. She tested negative for COVID-19. Whatever she told was sufficient for the arrest. We have arrested her, it means we had enough." While speaking to ANI over bail applicants, NCB Deputy DG said, "We will oppose everyone's bails."
