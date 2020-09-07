Cameron Peak Fire Grows To 102,596 Acres As Snow Begins To Fall
Cameron Peak Fire grew to 102,596 acres on Tuesday morning with just 4% containment.
The fire is the fourth largest wildfire in Colorado history.
Cold Front Moves Into Fort CollinsRain has started to fall across Colorado including Fort Collins, near the Cameron Peak fire.
Cameron Peak Fire is now one of the largest wildfires in Colorado history, at 89K+ acresMore mandatory and voluntary evacuation notices were issued Monday morning and afternoon from community close to the Cameron Peak Fire as it spread quickly again through the day ahead of a..
Full news conference: More evacuations ordered for Cameron Peak Fire on Monday afternoonOfficials from the Cameron Peak Fire and Larimer County announced new evacuations during a news conference Monday afternoon as the Cameron Peak Fire grew rapidly ahead of an incoming snow storm.