Revelers crowd streets after bars reopen in northern Spain Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 00:51s - Published 4 days ago Revelers crowd streets after bars reopen in northern Spain These images show crowded streets, groups of people without masks and no social distancing one day after leisure areas were opened up in the north of Spain.The images were recorded in the city of Zaragoza, the capital city of the province of Zaragoza, in the northeastern Spanish autonomous community of Aragon, last Saturday, 5th September.As seen in the footage, citizens enjoy a summer night outdoors, having tapas and beers. 0

