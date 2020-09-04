Global  
 

Police arrest surfer with positive COVID test breaking quarantine

A surfer who tested positive for COVID-19 is arrested at a beach by cops including some in full hazmat gear for breaking quarantine and refusing to exit the water.The arrest occurred at the Zurriola Beach in the city of San Sebastian located in the Spanish autonomous community of Basque Country in the north of the country Monday.Authorities were alerted by someone who recognized the surfer as the lifeguard from another beach where she is on leave after testing positive for the virus and being assigned quarantine.The woman, whose identity has not been reported, was approached by a police boat while she was surfing and asked to exit the water but ignored their orders.The suspect stayed in the water another hour before she was seen being escorted off the beach as witnesses looked on.


