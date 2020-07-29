Drug smugglers wreck themselves and police car Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 01:52s - Published 4 days ago Drug smugglers wreck themselves and police car Two car crashes between drug traffickers and police officers have occurred in Spain as the loss of air travel forces smugglers to use alternative routes.Europol, the EU law enforcement agency, estimates that criminal gangs have turned to smuggling drugs mainly via sea routes as air traffic has collapsed due to Covid-19.They also say the news comes at the same time as a boom in the illegal narcotics trade, with people staying home during the pandemic.The first incident happened when police in Estepona, a province of Malaga, Spain, seized 500 kilograms of hash and three firearms after a collision. 0

