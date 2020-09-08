Skilled to Work: Medical office assistant program at NEMCC

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 weeks ago

The healthcare industry is always a growing field and always in need of new workers... not just on the front lines, but also in the front office.

.... northeast mississippi community college's offers a pathway program that teaches the skills necessary to become a medical office assistant.... once they are enrolled ,,, students learn what it takes to make a medical office run smoothly.... this includes learning efficient filing techniques, billing and transcribing patient records... the course is only 16 weeks long,,, and afterwards administrators help students either find work or continue their education... workforce training vice president nadara cole says the course usually caters to non-traditional students that want to be certified in new administrative world without getting a two- year degree.... "this is the stepping stone, sometimes the first step or it may be something they may want to do the rest of their life.

But it may be an opportunity for them to have a career and not just a job."

Cole said under this pathway ,,, n-e-m-c-c also offers a computer certification program for people who are more interested in business administration.

..

For more information on either program you can find a link on the wtva website.

..

Labor day