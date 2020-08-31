Food Safety While Cooking at Home
Food Safety is becoming more important than ever as we start cooking at home more often.
Here are some smart practices for keeping your meals safe, from Treepple Health News.
Bengaluru hotels surviving on cloud kitchens and takeaways as COVID impact their businessAmid COVID-19 pandemic, hotels in Bengaluru city are adopting "cloud kitchens to survive and to keep their business running. Most of the hotels which used to run business with sea of customers are..
Gov. Whitmer receives report with recommendations for nursing home safetyA task force appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer has presented their recommendations about how to further protect nursing home residents from COVID-19.
$107 vs $15 Lobster Roll: Pro Chef & Home Cook Swap IngredientsExpert chef Rawlston Williams and home cook Gabrielle are swapping materials and hoping for the best! We set Gabrielle up with $107 worth of ingredients and chef Rawlston’s recipe before asking her..