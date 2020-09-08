Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Flails In Wake Of Alleged 'Suckers,' 'Losers' Slam

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Trump Flails In Wake Of Alleged 'Suckers,' 'Losers' Slam

Trump Flails In Wake Of Alleged 'Suckers,' 'Losers' Slam

Throughout his administration, President Donald Trump has typically managed to shrug off various scandals, investigations, and impeachment proceedings.

But according to CNN, Trump was visibly distressed this weekend over a particular story published in The Atlantic.

It alleged that he privately disparaged the war dead and wounded, calling them 'losers' and 'suckers.'

Trump's angry reaction first triggered a massive pushback effort beginning Thursday night.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cindy McCain Endorses Joe Biden [Video]

Cindy McCain Endorses Joe Biden

Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is set to endorse Democrat Joe Biden. The endorsement would follow McCain's appearance in a video about Biden's relationship with her late..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:28Published
Trump's tensions with military grow over alleged 'loser' remarks [Video]

Trump's tensions with military grow over alleged 'loser' remarks

President Trump has reportedly used words like "suckers, losers and warmongers" to describe American war heroes and Pentagon brass.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:58Published
After Trump remarks, Army chief defends top brass [Video]

After Trump remarks, Army chief defends top brass

[NFA] A day after President Donald Trump accused the U.S. military brass of wanting to fight wars to keep weapons makers happy, the Army's top general said on Tuesday leaders of the armed forces would..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:32Published