Trump Flails In Wake Of Alleged 'Suckers,' 'Losers' Slam

Throughout his administration, President Donald Trump has typically managed to shrug off various scandals, investigations, and impeachment proceedings.

But according to CNN, Trump was visibly distressed this weekend over a particular story published in The Atlantic.

It alleged that he privately disparaged the war dead and wounded, calling them 'losers' and 'suckers.'

Trump's angry reaction first triggered a massive pushback effort beginning Thursday night.