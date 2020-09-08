Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Xbox Series S is the smallest console with a low price to match
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Xbox Series S is the smallest console with a low price to match
Video Credit: In The Know Gaming - Duration: 00:57s - Published
2 minutes ago
After a leak, Microsoft confirmed the price of their smallest console ever
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Microsoft confirms $299 Xbox Series S console
Hours after Microsoft’s Xbox Series S console widely leaked, the company has gone on the record to...
The Verge - Published
13 hours ago
Xbox Series S: Microsoft confirms price and release date
Next-generation system will its "smallest console ever" when it goes on sale in November.
BBC News - Published
9 hours ago
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Madden NFL
Apple Inc.
Colin Kaepernick
Google Pixel
Google
California
Coronavirus disease 2019
European Union
Joe Biden
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
California Wildfires
Washington
Tiktok
Kamala Harris
WORTH WATCHING
Amazon's Bezos tops Forbes richest list, Trump dips
Google Maps Adds Highly-Requested Traffic Light Feature
Rescue missions as California fire ravages town
Ireland set to lose key trade portfolio after European Commission reshuffle