Fires torch 'historic' 2.3 million acres in CA -Newsom

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday said that so far in 2020 there have been 7,606 fires and 2.3 million acres burned in the state compared to 2019, when there were roughly 5,000 fires and 118,000 acres burned.


California Wildfires Burn More Than 1 Million Acres [Video]

California Wildfires Burn More Than 1 Million Acres

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Saturday that the state has received a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00
RAW: Gov. Newsom Gives Update On Wildfires And State Power Shortage [Video]

RAW: Gov. Newsom Gives Update On Wildfires And State Power Shortage

Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines state's efforts to battle wildfires across California and conserve power during historic heat wave (8-19-2020).

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 17:11