Fires torch 'historic' 2.3 million acres in CA -Newsom
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday said that so far in 2020 there have been 7,606 fires and 2.3 million acres burned in the state compared to 2019, when there were roughly 5,000 fires and 118,000 acres burned.
