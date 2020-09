Feminist protesters march in streets of Nantes, France Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:56s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:56s - Published Feminist protesters march in streets of Nantes, France Hundreds of people gathered for a feminist protest in Nantes, France today as the marchers opposed to police violence, the patriarchy, and violence against women as they confronted police on September 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this