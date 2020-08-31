New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern appeared on stream to praise Twitch's most wholesome content Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:59s - Published 7 minutes ago New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern appeared on stream to praise Twitch's most wholesome content A beloved Twitch streamer is going viral after a visit from a very important guest.New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stopped by to see Broxh in what was possibly the first time a world leader has appeared on a Twitch stream.Broxh, who has not yet shared his personal name, .is a Māori craftsman who has been referred to as the Bob Ross of wood carving for his impressive skill, gentle demeanor and charitable spirit.Politicians appearing on Twitch is not new territory .Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stopped by Harris “Hbomberguy” Brewis’ stream in 2019 to discuss trans rights.As an avid livestreamer herself, Ardern’s guest appearance on Broxh’s stream is hardly unusual, especially since Ardern is currently on tour for her reelection campaign.The colliding of worlds between one of the most humble, wholesome streamers on Twitch .with one of the most skillful leaders of our generation provided some much-needed content.“Everyone that was here just created history,” Broxh said on his stream after Ardern’s visit. “And big thank you to everyone that helped with it” 0

