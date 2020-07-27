Tana Mongeau faces massive backlash over 'disgusting' apology video
Tana Mongeau faces massive backlash over 'disgusting' apology video
Tana Mongeau sparked intense criticism afteruploading a long-awaited apology video.In the video, Mongeau said she wassorry for “being such a big part of cancelculture for the entirety of her career”.She also said she doesn’t deserve a platformfor acting “in a gaslighting manner”.Mongeau then expressed her “disgust” with“every single apology video” she’s ever madeand declared it was “far past the time” forher to take accountability for her actions.Though she claimed that this apologywould be different, it still was not metwith good reviews from fans.“It was obviously a script written by her team.She didn’t mean any of it,” one Twitter user wrote.As of September 7, the video has double theamount of “dislikes” than “likes” on YouTube.Mongeau responded to the outrageover her apology by saying she was“just scared of sounding upset or emotionalor crying so [she] cut that all out”.she said she would upload another explanatoryvideo responding to her fans thoughts