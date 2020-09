Tasty Tuesday with Melinda Sheckells | Sept. 8, 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 04:35s - Published 2 minutes ago Tasty Tuesday with Melinda Sheckells | Sept. 8, 2020 Melinda Sheckells, Las Vegas lifestyle and entertainment expert, shares recommendations on what’s new, what to try this week and what’s happening around town in the realm of dining and drinking. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend