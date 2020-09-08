USPS Chief Has 99 Problems And A Possible Felony Charge Is One

US Postal Service Postmaster General Louis Dejoy is now in the hot seat for more than slowing down the mail delivery.

The USPS's decline in productivity has raised concerns about its ability to manage the unprecedented deluge of absentee ballots expected this election season.

According to Gizmodo, five of his former employees have accused him of engaging in a straw donor scheme.