USPS Chief Has 99 Problems And A Possible Felony Charge Is One

Last week, a federal judge issued an injunction requiring the US Postal Service to reverse changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. The judge called the changes an 'an intentional effort' by President Donald Trump and DeJoy to disrupt and challenge the legitimacy of upcoming elections. But according to Business Insider, the USPS claimed in a court filing Wednesday, 'no can do.
A federal judge has blocked controversial changes to the United States postal service, saying they were "a politically motivated attack" that had slowed the nation's mail and likely would slow the delivery of ballots in the upcoming presidential election.
A new Senate report finds an estimated 85 million are late in one week. According to Gizmodo the report finds there had been nearly a 20 percent drop in on-time deliveries. The report was prepared by Democratic staff on the Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee. It describes a significant decline in the percentage of mail delivered on time in each of the postal service’s 67 districts. The reports blame controversial changes ordered by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for the delays.
Gizmodo reports that FedEx is partnering with Reliable Robotics to incorporate the firm’s unmanned aircraft into its delivery fleet. Reliable Robotics is an aviation startup run by former Tesla and SpaceX engineers. FedEx isn’t phasing out its existing delivery aircraft fleet just yet, however. FedEx CEO Fred Smith told stockholders that the company’s aircraft crews don’t need to worry about their jobs becoming automated “for the foreseeable future—decades, I would say.
A Consumer Reports investigation has found that toxic “forever chemicals” are in several popular bottled water and carbonated water brands. According to the EPA Per- and polyfluoroakyl substances (PFAS) are a group of man-made chemical compounds that don’t easily break down in the environment, or the human body. They’re found in many consumer products, including food packaging, textiles, and nonstick pans. Gizmodo reports they are also found in drinking water itself.
Gizmodo reports scientists have discovered a specific wavelength of UV light that’s both safe for people and can kill coronaviruses, both on surfaces and in the air. Researchers from Columbia University and Japan's Hiroshima University, have found that a UVC light wave of 222 nanometers does the trick. It's unable to penetrate the eye’s tear layer or the dead-cell layer of skin, preventing it from reaching and damaging living cells in the human body.
Over the weekend, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the novel coronavirus COVID-19 can be airborne. Days later, Gizmodo reports the public health agency took it back. The new language on the CDC's website was released Friday, saying COVID-19 could be transmitted by respiratory droplets and through the air. But by Monday afternoon, the CDC removed the new language, claiming it was a draft version that was posted in error.
Lovers of the great outdoors may not know his name, but they'll almost certainly know the name of his invention: Gore-Tex. Gizmodo reports the celebrated inventor, engineer, and chemist Robert W. Gore has died. He was 83. It's easy to keep rain off your clothes by cutting holes in a garbage bag and wearing it like a vest. However, it prevents the flow of moisture in both directions. Rain is kept out, but your sweat is kept in, making you soggy and unable to regulate your own temperature.