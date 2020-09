Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:49s - Published 7 minutes ago

However, teachers still have many questions.

Students in the Palm Beach County School District will have the option to return to brick and mortar schools in a couple of weeks.

'Lack of faith and confidence': Teachers association sends scathing letter to Palm Beach Co. schools

RECEIVED HUNDREDS OF EMAILSFROM WORRIED TEACHERS - WITHCAMPUSES PREPARING TO REOPEN.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S TANIAROGERS WITH THEIR CONCERNS ASIN-PERSON LEARNING GETS CLOSERTO BECOMING A REALITY.STUDENTS IN THE PALM BEACHCOUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WILLHAVE THE OPTION TO RETURN TOBRICK AND MORTAR SCHOOLS IN ACOUPLE OF WEEKS.

TEACHERS HAVEQUESTIONS.

"HOW ARE WESUPPOSED TO CLEAN OURCLASSROOMS BETWEEN CLASSES.WHO IS DOING THE SANITATION.

ISIT GOING TO BE UP TO US ANDTHE STUDENTS.

I'M I GOING TOBE IN MY CLASSROOM EATINGLUNCH WITH MY KIDS?" THECLASSROOM TEACHERS ASSOCIATIONSAYS THEY RECEIVED HUNDREDS OFEMAILS FROM TEACHERS WANTINGTO KNOW THE SCHOOL DISTRICT'SPLAN FOR PPE'S.

ANOTHERCONCERN WHEN IN-PERSON LEARINGSTARTS, CTA SAYS DISTANCELEARNING STUDENTS SHOULD BEMATCHED UP WITH DISTANCELEARNING TEACHERS.

"THEJUGGLING THAT THAT WILL HAVETO DO TO TRY TO TEACH KIDS WHOARE ON A SCREEN VIRTUALLY ANDENGAGE THEM AND THE KIDS INTHEIR CLASSES.

WE DON'TBELIEVE IT'S PRUDENT." THE CTASAYS TEACHERS WILL HAVE NOPLANNING TIME.

"NO LUNCH OFTHEIR OWN.

THEY WILL HAVE TOUSE THEIR PLANNING TIME TOCHAPERONE STUDENTS IN OVERFLOWROOMS." WE'VE REACHED OUT TOTHE SCHOOL ON A RESPONSE.

THEYDID RECEIVE CTA'S EMAIL.

THETOPICS COULD BE DISCUSSED ATTOMORROW'S BOARD MEETING.THOUGH CTA IS HAPPY ABOUT ARECENT CHANGE, THEY WANTACCOUNTABILITY.

"WE APPRECIATETHAT THE DISTRICT TODAY ISFINALLY LAUNCHING A REMOTEWORKING ASSIGNMENT APPLICATIONPROCESS FOR TEACHERS WHO HAVESERIOUS MEDICALJUSTIFICATIONS." MEANWHILE,TEACHERS JUST WANT ANSWERS."WE WANT TO KNOW AND MAKE SUREWE HAVE THE ANSWERS WE NEED TOMAKE INFORMED DECISIONS.

WEARE NOT TRYING TO PROVE ANYPOINTS, WE JUST WANTINFORMATION." TANIA ROGERS,WPTV, NEWSCHANNEL FIVE.PALM BEACH COUNTY SCHOOL MEALSWILL BE FREE AGAIN STA