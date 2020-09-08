Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

Compared 40 mice on earth... with 40 mice in space that were genetically manipulated for muscle growth.

The mice in space were nicknamed "mighty mice" because they lacked myo-statin.... a molecular signaling pathway that researchers believe could prevent muscle and bone loss.

While in space... researchers blocked that pathway in some of the mice..

Researchers found that... compared to the control group... the animals with the treatment not only showed recovery of muscle and bone mass... but even increased it.

Researchers say their results could be used to develop therapies that might help astronauts with bone loss on long- term spaceflight.

