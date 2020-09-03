Global  
 

Derek Hough To Replace Len Goodman As Judge On 'Dancing With The Stars'

ABC announced Tuesday Derek Hough will be taking over for Len Goodman on Dancing With The Stars.

According to CNN, Hough, a six-time Mirrorball champion will be taking over judging duties from Goodman.

Hough said in a statement; "This show has been and will always be incredibly special to me".

Hough went on to say; "Coming back feels like coming home and I couldn't be more excited to be back in the ballroom." Due to COVID-19, longtime head judge Len Goodman will be unable to judge this season live in the ballroom.

Goodman will, however, still be a part of the show sharing his ballroom expertise from London.


