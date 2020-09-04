Cousin Sal isn't sure what to expect from Cowboys-Rams match up in Week 1 | FOX BET LIVE

The Dallas Cowboys open their 2020 season in Los Angeles to face the Rams, and Cousin Sal isn't disappointed that his Cowboys aren't favored to win by more than 3.

He explains to Rachel Bonnetta, Clay Travis and Todd Fuhrman why he isn't sure what he's going to see from this Rams team, but thinks it'll be a close matchup that the Cowboys eventually win.