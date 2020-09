'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' series reboot, simply titled 'Bel-Air,' is headed to Peacock, Disney's 'Mulan' has come under fire for filming scenes in China's Xinjiang Province and Colin Kaepernick is now available to play in ' Madden NFL 21 .'

Peacock Picks Up 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Series Reboot, #BoycottMulan Movement Gains Momentum & More News | THR News

Gamers Want NFL to Ditch EA Sports After 'Madden 21' Flop 'Madden 21' was released on Friday, and fans of the iconic franchise aren't happy.

Walt Disney Co’s release of Mulan, which is set in China and meant to appeal to audiences there, has provoked a backlash on social media over its star’s..

Disney's "Mulan" remake is coming under fire for filming partly in China's Xinjiang province, where there have been human rights abuse allegations

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:06 Published on January 1, 1970

Disney's 'Mulan' Under Fire For Filming in China's Xinjiang Province | THR News Disney's big-budget remake of 'Mulan,' already the subject of a pro-democracy boycott, has come under additional fire for filming scenes in China's Xinjiang Province

"Tenet" topped the Labor Day holiday weekend box office after delaying its opening due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the live-action remake of "Mulan"..

Colin Kaepernick is back in the NFL -- in the Madden '21 video game ... where he's now a playable QB with a higher rating than Cam Newton and Baker Mayfield...

Image: EA Sports EA is bringing Colin Kaepernick back to Madden. Starting today, Kaepernick will be available as a QB who can be added to any team in..

Colin Kaepernick is still unsigned, but he will be available as a free-agent quarterback on Madden NFL this year for the first time since 2016.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:21 Published on January 1, 1970

EA Sports Adds Colin Kaepernick to 'Madden NFL 21' Colin Kaepernick is now available to play in 'Madden NFL 21,' EA Sports announced on Tuesday.