South Side Bar Ordered To Shut Down After Inspector Finds 'Well Over' 200 People Inside, No Masks And No Social Distancing Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:29s - Published 5 days ago South Side Bar Ordered To Shut Down After Inspector Finds 'Well Over' 200 People Inside, No Masks And No Social Distancing A South Side bar was ordered to shut down for at least a week after an inspector found "well over" 200 people inside, no masks and no social distancing. 0

