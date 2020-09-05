students give first day a school an A+

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 6 minutes ago

It's been six months since students were in the classroom.

Administrators about the first day, but now we want to hear from your kids.

News channel 2's brent kearney spoke to some students that recap a very different first day of school for these kids in whitesboro and new york mills, this first day of school was.... .

None "it was different but awesome."

Xavier and carmen corderro making sure their book bags are packed with the essentials, especially the masks and their new bus pass.

"slips for our school.

Just questions on if we've been in contact with someone who had the coronavirus."

As they boarded their buses, many couldnt wait to see their friends whether it was through zoom or 6 feet away.

"i didnt think alot of my friends were going to be in my class or in my school so i got to see some of my friends."

"who are you going to see today r.j.

A.j and nolan."

Nats gabriella and her sister are working remotely today.

But say they cant wait to get back to school and see their friends in person.

"we wanna get back to our friends and to our teachers because we cant see our friends on zoom.

We can only see them on a camera.

You cant see them in person."

When they got off of the bus, screening slips in hand, teachers welcomed them back with open arms. "the first part when i got into school alot of people were nice to me, alot of people said hi."

"right when i woke up i was like i dont wanna go it's going to be pretty boring and plus with the masks.

But it was the opposite of that.

It was pretty cool."

