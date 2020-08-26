FLOTUS Promised America A Rose Garden. Now It's Closed.

In late August, US First Lady Melania Trump held a private party to show off the revamped White House Rose Garden.

The renovation included updates to plants, trees, grass and florals, as well as the addition of a new limestone border and pathways.

Technological elements were also added, to make the outdoor space more modernized for televised events.

The public had been told the renovations had been completed in roughly three weeks.