FLOTUS Promised America A Rose Garden. Now It's Closed.

In late August, US First Lady Melania Trump held a private party to show off the revamped White House Rose Garden.

The renovation included updates to plants, trees, grass and florals, as well as the addition of a new limestone border and pathways.

Technological elements were also added, to make the outdoor space more modernized for televised events.

The public had been told the renovations had been completed in roughly three weeks.

But according to CNN, less than three weeks after its official unveiling, the Rose Garden is now closed for repairs.

A source told CNN the garden is experiencing 'issues with water drainage' and "some minor complications with updated construction.'

New sod is also being laid down.